Slovakia's Foreign Minister, Juraj Blanar, has reiterated the country's commitment to keeping Russian oil and gas transit corridors operational, citing their reliability and stable pricing. The statement came after discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, shared via Facebook.

Despite Slovakia's ongoing efforts to diversify its energy supplies, Blanar emphasized that securing the necessary volumes at favorable prices remains a priority. His remarks were made on the sidelines of an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe meeting in Malta.

As energy security remains a top concern, Slovakia continues to balance diversification with the dependable and economically feasible energy corridors from Russia.

