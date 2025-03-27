In a move likely to enhance cooperation, Russia and North Korea are preparing to build a road bridge over the Tumen River, as confirmed by Russia's ambassador to Pyongyang. This infrastructure project was agreed upon during President Vladimir Putin's 2024 visit to North Korea which resulted in a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

The new road bridge will be located near the "Friendship Bridge," the rail link established after the Korean War in 1959. According to reports from Russian media, preparations are in full swing, with design documentation being finalized and construction teams being mobilized, although actual construction is yet to begin.

Satellite imagery analyzed by South Korean firm SI Analytics indicates that groundwork for the bridge's foundation and connecting roads has commenced. Experts anticipate that this development will significantly increase economic, social, and military exchanges between the two countries, possibly undermining the international sanctions imposed on them.

