Supreme Court Eases Air Quality Restrictions in Delhi-NCR

On Thursday, the Supreme Court endorsed a relaxation of air quality restrictions in the Delhi-NCR region, scaling down from Stage IV to Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), reflecting improvements in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih led the bench with the ruling, allowing the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) the discretion to ease measures due to a consistent AQI below 300 since November 30, as noted by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

While permitting this adjustment, the bench reiterated the need for strict measures if AQI levels surge—specifying that if figures exceed 350, GRAP III should be invoked, and GRAP IV if they surpass 400. Expressing concern over unfulfilled compensation to construction workers hindered by GRAP IV, the bench criticized Delhi Chief Secretary over incomplete payments mandated by prior court directives.

