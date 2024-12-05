Delhi Schools Reopen as Air Quality Restrictions Eased
The Delhi Government has announced the return to physical classes in its schools after the Commission for Air Quality Management eased restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan due to improved air quality. The decision aligns with the Supreme Court and involves lifting certain GRAP stages in the region.
The Delhi Government's Directorate of Education announced on Thursday that schools in the Delhi NCR region will resume regular physical classes. This decision follows the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) directive to lift GRAP-IV and GRAP-III measures due to better air quality.
All educational institutions under the Directorate, including government, aided, and private ones, are instructed to revert to in-person classes immediately. This comes as the CAQM revoked the stringent air quality protocols of Stages III and IV, while Stages II and I remain in effect.
The Supreme Court facilitated this change by noting an improvement in the Air Quality Index, permitting authorities to ease restrictions. GRAP Stage III and IV will activate if AQI levels exceed 350 and 400, respectively, maintaining vigilance over Delhi's air quality issues.
