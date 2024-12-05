Delhi Schools Reopen as Air Quality Restrictions Eased

The Delhi Government's Directorate of Education announced on Thursday that schools in the Delhi NCR region will resume regular physical classes. This decision follows the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) directive to lift GRAP-IV and GRAP-III measures due to better air quality.

All educational institutions under the Directorate, including government, aided, and private ones, are instructed to revert to in-person classes immediately. This comes as the CAQM revoked the stringent air quality protocols of Stages III and IV, while Stages II and I remain in effect.

The Supreme Court facilitated this change by noting an improvement in the Air Quality Index, permitting authorities to ease restrictions. GRAP Stage III and IV will activate if AQI levels exceed 350 and 400, respectively, maintaining vigilance over Delhi's air quality issues.

