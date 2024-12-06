Left Menu

Bitcoin Breaks $100k Amid U.S. Regulatory Shifts

Bitcoin surged above $100,000 due to positive regulatory anticipations in the U.S., while global stocks hit record highs bolstered by optimistic Fed comments. France faced a political shift as Michel Barnier's government fell. Economic markets were closely watching U.S. data and regulatory developments, affecting stocks and cryptocurrency sentiments.

Bitcoin reached a significant milestone on Thursday, surpassing $100,000 as investors anticipated a favorable shift in U.S. regulations. This momentous day for the cryptocurrency coincided with global stock markets hitting all-time highs, fueled by positive remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding the economy.

France's political landscape experienced a major upheaval when the government, led by Michel Barnier, was toppled in a confidence vote for the first time since 1962. Despite the political turmoil, European markets remained steady, as investors had anticipated the change. American stock indexes showed slight shifts following a day of record highs.

Oil prices showed little movement amid balanced supply forecasts and OPEC+ decisions. Investors also kept a keen eye on U.S. employment data, impacting expectations for future interest rate cuts. As markets processed these developments, a focus remained on how upcoming regulatory changes under the Trump administration might further influence economic momentum.

