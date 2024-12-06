In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the cancellation of the option for buyers of Russian gas to conduct currency conversions into roubles at Gazprombank, according to a presidential decree unveiled on Thursday.

This decision comes as U.S. sanctions on Gazprombank, implemented last month, restrict the lender from processing new energy-related transactions, potentially obstructing European customers' ability to pay for Russian gas.

The updated decree details that payments for Russian gas will not be processed via K-type rouble or foreign currency accounts until sanctions against Gazprombank are lifted, with future resumption at the discretion of the Russian president.

