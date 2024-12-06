Left Menu

Russia's Gas Payment Shake-Up: A New Economic Strain

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree complicates foreign payments for Russian gas by requiring currency conversion outside of Gazprombank due to U.S. sanctions. This disrupts the previous rouble payment system, causing challenges for gas buyers including Hungary, while impacting Russian-European gas transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 04:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 04:00 IST
Russia's Gas Payment Shake-Up: A New Economic Strain

In a move that adds complexity to international energy transactions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has annulled the option for foreign buyers to convert their currency into roubles at Gazprombank, according to a decree issued on Thursday. This shift complicates the payment process amid ongoing U.S. sanctions on Gazprombank.

The sanctions, which came into effect last month, prevent Gazprombank from engaging in any new energy-related transactions with the U.S. financial system. These restrictions accordingly prohibit American businesses from transacting with the bank and freeze its U.S. assets.

Previously, Putin had mandated in March 2022 that foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles via Gazprombank. However, the updated decree now halts all such conversions, stipulating that payments can only resume when sanctions are lifted, subject to the Russian president's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024