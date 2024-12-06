Peruvian President Boluarte Under Investigation

Peruvian authorities are scrutinizing President Dina Boluarte's conduct as the state prosecutor's office launches a preliminary investigation. Accusations allege that the president neglected her official responsibilities, prompting legal scrutiny.

The investigation signals potential political turbulence, with authorities aiming to ascertain the validity of such claims. The outcome could significantly impact Boluarte's administration.

This development follows increasing tensions within the Peruvian government, as leaders grapple with the potential ramifications of this high-profile inquiry still in its early stages.

