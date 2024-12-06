Left Menu

Peruvian President Boluarte Under Investigation

Peru's state prosecutor's office has initiated a preliminary investigation against President Dina Boluarte for allegedly failing to fulfill her duties. The investigation aims to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges, adding tension to Boluarte's presidency.

Updated: 06-12-2024 05:18 IST
  • Peru

Peruvian authorities are scrutinizing President Dina Boluarte's conduct as the state prosecutor's office launches a preliminary investigation. Accusations allege that the president neglected her official responsibilities, prompting legal scrutiny.

The investigation signals potential political turbulence, with authorities aiming to ascertain the validity of such claims. The outcome could significantly impact Boluarte's administration.

This development follows increasing tensions within the Peruvian government, as leaders grapple with the potential ramifications of this high-profile inquiry still in its early stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

