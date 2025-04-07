Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condemns LPG Price Hike Amid Rising Excise Duties

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lambasts the BJP-led Central government over the LPG price hike, accusing it of increasing excise duties on petrol and diesel despite falling global crude oil prices. He urges the government to roll back these increases, emphasizing citizens' plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:51 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday voiced strong criticism against the recent LPG price hike imposed by the Central government. Through a post on social media platform X, Stalin questioned whether citizens' homes should see their stoves burning or suffer from hunger due to escalating prices.

Stalin accused the BJP-led government of raising excise duties on petrol and diesel even as global crude oil prices have dipped. He stated that people are not demanding price cuts but desperately pleading for no further hikes.

The Tamil Nadu CM further sharpened his criticism by stating that the increase in LPG cylinder prices adds 'salt to a burning wound'. He urged the government not to wait for elections but to immediately roll back the price hike. Meanwhile, the Central government announced an increase in excise duties on diesel and petrol, effective from Tuesday.

