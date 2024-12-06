Honoring Ambedkar: Champion of Democracy on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

In a solemn tribute on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended gratitude to Dr. BR Ambedkar, lauding his monumental contributions to the Indian Constitution and social justice. Kharge emphasized the enduring relevance of Ambedkar's principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice in contemporary society.

Annually observed on December 6th, Mahaparinirvan Diwas commemorates the death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Known for his relentless fight against social discrimination and his advocacy for the rights of women and workers, Ambedkar's legacy remains transformative.

Serving as a revered leader and reformer, Dr. Ambedkar's efforts to dismantle caste-based discrimination have left an indelible mark. His association with Mahaparinirvan, a term denoting 'nirvana after death', underscores his spiritual legacy. Recognized posthumously with the Bharat Ratna in 1990, Ambedkar's life work continues to inspire social reform in India.

