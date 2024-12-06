Left Menu

Honoring Ambedkar: Champion of Democracy on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar, highlighting his lifelong dedication to democratic values and social justice. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, remains a beacon for equality, liberty, and fraternity. The day marks his enduring legacy in India's social reform journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:45 IST
Honoring Ambedkar: Champion of Democracy on Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn tribute on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended gratitude to Dr. BR Ambedkar, lauding his monumental contributions to the Indian Constitution and social justice. Kharge emphasized the enduring relevance of Ambedkar's principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice in contemporary society.

Annually observed on December 6th, Mahaparinirvan Diwas commemorates the death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Known for his relentless fight against social discrimination and his advocacy for the rights of women and workers, Ambedkar's legacy remains transformative.

Serving as a revered leader and reformer, Dr. Ambedkar's efforts to dismantle caste-based discrimination have left an indelible mark. His association with Mahaparinirvan, a term denoting 'nirvana after death', underscores his spiritual legacy. Recognized posthumously with the Bharat Ratna in 1990, Ambedkar's life work continues to inspire social reform in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024