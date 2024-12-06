PM Modi Leads Tributes on Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi, marking the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The day, observed each year to remember Ambedkar's death anniversary, serves as a tribute to his enduring fight for equality and human dignity.

In a message on X, Modi described Ambedkar as the architect of India's Constitution and a beacon of social justice whose legacy inspires countless individuals. 'On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,' Modi stated, reaffirming his commitment to furthering Ambedkar's vision. He shared an image from his earlier visit to the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, recalling Ambedkar's monumental contributions.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among the dignitaries who paid tribute. The occasion also witnessed a moment of unity as Congress President Kharge and PM Modi were seen engaging warmly. Ambedkar, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously, remains a seminal figure in Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)