Uttar Pradesh Police Strategize for Peace on Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Varanasi Zone ADG Piyush Mordia assures a peaceful observance of Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas with strategic police deployment. Authorities have committed to legal measures against misinformation, particularly on social media. Mahaparinirvan Diwas commemorates Ambedkar's contributions towards eradicating caste discrimination and promoting equality for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:48 IST
ADG Varanasi Zone Piyush Mordia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Additional Director General of Police for Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia, announced on Friday the Uttar Pradesh Police's comprehensive plans for ensuring a peaceful celebration of Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Speaking to news agency ANI, ADG Mordia emphasized the police's commitment to maintaining order during the observance.

Mordia highlighted that stringent measures have been put in place, with significant deployment of police personnel across districts to avert any potential unrest. Social media platforms are under 24/7 surveillance to prevent the spread of misinformation, with the assurance of prompt legal action against offenders.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is dedicated to commemorating the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar's legacy includes championing for equality, eliminating caste-based discrimination, and advocating for marginalized communities like Dalits and women. His historic movements and leadership in drafting the Indian Constitution were transformative in addressing societal inequalities.

