Uttar Pradesh Police Strategize for Peace on Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas

The Additional Director General of Police for Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia, announced on Friday the Uttar Pradesh Police's comprehensive plans for ensuring a peaceful celebration of Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Speaking to news agency ANI, ADG Mordia emphasized the police's commitment to maintaining order during the observance.

Mordia highlighted that stringent measures have been put in place, with significant deployment of police personnel across districts to avert any potential unrest. Social media platforms are under 24/7 surveillance to prevent the spread of misinformation, with the assurance of prompt legal action against offenders.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is dedicated to commemorating the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar's legacy includes championing for equality, eliminating caste-based discrimination, and advocating for marginalized communities like Dalits and women. His historic movements and leadership in drafting the Indian Constitution were transformative in addressing societal inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)