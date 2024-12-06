Devotees Flock to Tirupati for Sacred Panchami Theertham Ritual

At the heart of Tirupati, Telangana State Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and his family participated in prayers at the renowned Lord Venkateswara Temple on the concluding day of the Karthika Brahmotsavams, Friday. The family paid obeisance, marking the festival's end with sacred rituals.

Commencing on November 28, the nine-day festival showcased the splendor of the Sri Padmavathi Devi Ammavari temple adorned exquisitely for the occasion. A focal point was the Panchami Theertham, a revered water ritual performed at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple, celebrated on the festival's last day.

Amidst the fervor, devotees immersed themselves in the Padma Sarovaram tank during Panchami Theertham, seeking the blessings and purification offered by Goddess Padmavathi. The Brahmotsavam's highlights also included the ritual of Gaja Vahanam on December 2. Aside from Minister Reddy, State Ministers Vasamshetti Subhash and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, along with their families, were present at the ceremonial proceedings.

Further enriching the celebrations, TTD Forest Department officials contributed offerings of turmeric and vermillion from the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple, underscoring the cultural significance of the event. (ANI)

