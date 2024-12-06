"Modi ji sansad me aao" Rahul Gandhi demands investigation on Adani issue

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, asking him to attend the Winter Session of Parliament and not to be "afraid" of investigation on Adani. Taking to social media platform Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Modi ji sansad me aao, Adani par jaanch se mat ghabrao (Modi ji come to Parliament, don't be afraid of investigation)."

Congress along with their INDIA bloc allies have been persistent with their demand of discussing Adani's indictment by United States since the beginning of Winter Session. Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs wore masks symbolising their protest over the Adani issue which mentioned, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also seen holding a copy of the Constitution in their hand. Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the "constitutional right" has been violated here for Adani.

"It is B. R. Ambedkar's death anniversary, the person who gave the Constitution of India. The constitutional right has been violated here for Adani. We are doing a symbolic protest. Whenever the name of Adani comes, the government of India wants to divert the issue. Let them divert the issue, we will continue our protests," Venugopal said wearing a mask which mentioned, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai." The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. While the BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the statement read. "As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, 'the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.' All possible legal recourse will be sought," it added.The Adani Group said it has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the "highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations".

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

