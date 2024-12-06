Suraksha Diagnostic shares make muted market debut; settle over 5 pc lower

Shares of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd ended with a discount of over 5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 441 on Friday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 437, registering a decline of 0.90 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 5.94 per cent to Rs 414.80. The stock finally ended at Rs 417.95, down 5.22 per cent.

At the NSE, its shares were listed with a discount of 0.68 per cent at Rs 438. The stock ended at Rs 417.05, lower by 5.43 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 2,176.72 crore.

In traded volume terms, 5.69 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 67.47 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd was fully subscribed by 1.27 times on the last day of the share sale on Tuesday.

The Rs 846-crore initial share sale had a price range of Rs 420-441 apiece.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's IPO had an offer for sale (OFS) of 19,189,330 equity shares worth Rs 846.25 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by promoters and investor shareholders, with no fresh issue component.

Suraksha Diagnostic offers a one-stop integrated solution for pathology and radiology testing and medical consultation services to its customers through its extensive operational network, consisting of a flagship central reference laboratory, eight satellite laboratories and 194 customer touch points -- which include 48 diagnostic centres, and 146 sample collection centres (primarily franchised) -- across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya as of March 31, 2024.

