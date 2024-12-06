Left Menu

ED seizes Rs1.88 Crore, jewellery worth 2.28 Crore during raids in multiple locations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids acros multiple locations in Delhi, NCR and Mumbai belonging to Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited (SCTL) and its promoters, seizing Rupees worth 1.88 Crore and jewellery valued at Rs 2.28 Crore, said ED Zonal Office.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:24 IST
Cash seized during the raids (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As per the officials, Delhi Zonal Office conducted search operations on December 4 at 18 locations in Delhi, NCR and Mumbai belonging to Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited (SCTL), the then Promoters and Directors Manish Goel, Vishal Goel and others.

During the search, unexplained cash amounting to Rs 1.88 Crore, jewellery valued at Rs. 2.28 Crore and various evidence related to assets and bank accounts held through several companies by the promoters were recovered and seized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

