BJP appoints PM Mohammed Salih as BJYM State President in Lakshadweep

Advocate PM Mohammed Salih has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State President for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, said an official release. Salih, a practicing advocate and an active participant in political affairs, is expected to spearhead the youth wing's activities in the region.

The BJYM, the youth arm of the BJP, plays a pivotal role in engaging young voters and fostering leadership. With Salih's appointment, the party aims to enhance its outreach initiatives and address local developmental concerns under the youth-centric leadership model. (ANI)

