BJP appoints PM Mohammed Salih as BJYM State President in Lakshadweep
BJP President, Lakshadweep, KN Kasmikoya in an official order announced, "Advocate PM Mohammed Salih of Amini Island of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep is appointed as State President, BJYM Lakshadweep with immediate effect."
- Country:
- India
Advocate PM Mohammed Salih has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State President for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, said an official release. Salih, a practicing advocate and an active participant in political affairs, is expected to spearhead the youth wing's activities in the region.
The BJYM, the youth arm of the BJP, plays a pivotal role in engaging young voters and fostering leadership. With Salih's appointment, the party aims to enhance its outreach initiatives and address local developmental concerns under the youth-centric leadership model. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
At regional security meet in Laos; Rajnath Singh invokes Buddhism; says India always advocated dialogue to resolve complex global issues.
Acharya Shastri Advocates 'Vande Mataram' in Temples and Mosques for National Unity
Dissanayake's Pledge: A New Era in Sri Lankan Politics
Minister's Kannada Flap: A Lesson in Language Politics
Bhim Army Chief Advocates for Jailed Leader: A Political Tug-of-War