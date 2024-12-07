Farmers Demand Dialogue: Tensions Rise Amid 'Delhi Chalo' March
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal affirmed government efforts for agricultural development, urging farmers to meet Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with demands. Amid the 'Delhi Chalo' march for MSP guarantees, farmers faced police action. Tensions escalate as talks remain stalled, raising stakes for December's protest continuation.
Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, reiterated the central government's commitment to the agricultural sector's development on Saturday. He encouraged farmers to communicate their demands to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives aimed at uplifting the sector.
In conversation with ANI, Khandelwal emphasized, "PM Modi has consistently shown respect and taken significant steps for farmers' welfare. Should any issues remain, it is imperative for farmers to meet with the Agricultural Minister and other officials." This statement comes in the backdrop of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, wherein farmers demanded a legal MSP guarantee. The protest was met with resistance at the Sambhu border, where police used tear gas against participants, injuring several.
Earlier, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticized the police action, labeling it as "inhumane" and urged the central government to engage with farmer representatives promptly. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher expressed frustration over the government's reluctance to initiate discussions, highlighting the lack of "positive initiative" as a major concern. Pandher reported 20 injuries from tear gas, with some protesters requiring hospitalization.
Pandher also warned that if the Union Government fails to initiate a dialogue by Saturday, a group of 101 farmers plans to march to Delhi on December 8. The farmers seek to pressurize the government to address their demands, including compensation and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
