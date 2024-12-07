Shiv Sena UBT's Oath Boycott: Doubts Arise Over EVM Legitimacy In Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray announced that the party's winning MLAs will abstain from the oath-taking session amid the Maharashtra Assembly's special meeting. Thackeray questions the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) amidst a political power shift marked by BJP's prominent victory.
Amid the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has declared that the party's victorious MLAs will refrain from taking the oath of office. Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray expressed skepticism over the legitimacy of Electronic Voting Machines, citing a lack of public enthusiasm.
The session, spanning three days, also witnessed Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take their oaths. Symbolic tributes to Shivaji Maharaj marked the start of the Assembly gathering, grounding the political activities in historical reverence.
Meanwhile, the election for a new Assembly Speaker is slated for December 9. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's landslide triumph has stirred the Maharashtra political landscape, with Shiv Sena and NCP making significant parliamentary gains, leaving Congress and its alliance partners to grapple with diminished support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
