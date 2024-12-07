Aaditya Thackeray Raises Concerns Over EVM Legitimacy Amid Maharashtra Assembly Oath

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised concerns regarding the legitimacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), resulting in the decision for the party's winning MLAs to abstain from taking the oath of office during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's special session on Saturday. Thackeray expressed skepticism about the election results, stating, "If this was the mandate of the people, the public would have celebrated."

Amid the ongoing session, Maharashtra's political landscape saw Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar officially taking their oaths. They paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Vidhan Bhavan complex, underscoring the alliance's commitment to the development of the state.

As the electoral procedures continue, the election of a new Speaker for the Maharashtra Assembly is anticipated. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory with 235 seats marks a significant triumph, positioning them to steer Maharashtra's political journey. Meanwhile, the opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party, continues to grapple with the electoral outcomes.

