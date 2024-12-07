Honoring Heroes: Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 in Guwahati

At Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, the Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 ceremony solemnly marked the invaluable contributions of our Armed Forces, as per the PRO Defence Guwahati. The event is a tribute to those who guard the nation's borders and uphold its territorial sanctity.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya addressed an audience of Veer Naris, disabled soldiers, veterans, and active personnel, commending the bravery and sacrifices of these heroes. He emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring the welfare and rehabilitation of veterans and their families.

In expressing a nation's debt of gratitude, the Governor underscored the importance of extending comprehensive support to the families of fallen soldiers. As part of the celebrations, he unveiled a wall and table calendar, illustrating the initiatives of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, aimed at the ex-servicemen's community.

(With inputs from agencies.)