Cricket Match in Shimla: A Swing Against Drug Addiction

A cricket match in Shimla, involving notable figures and organized by the 'Him Sports and Cultural Association', aimed to raise awareness about drug de-addiction. It highlighted sports as a powerful tool against societal issues, stressing collective action to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:51 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable bid to combat drug addiction, the hill town of Shimla witnessed a goodwill cricket match on Saturday. The event, aiming to raise awareness about drug de-addiction, saw the participation of prominent figures such as Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The match featured teams like Governor XI and Chief Minister XI, emphasizing unity and social awareness. Governor Shukla and CM Sukhu inaugurated the day by offering prayers and pledging to work tirelessly towards a drug-free society. Their joint efforts were underscored as they led participants in an oath against drug abuse.

Governor Shukla, engaging with the media, stressed the importance of grassroots awareness in tackling addiction. His message highlighted the crucial role of collective efforts in making Himachal Pradesh drug-free, praising the diverse participation in such initiatives as catalysts for societal change. Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated this, citing sports as pivotal in addressing social challenges, and emphasized the financial incentives for athletes as strategies to deter youth from drugs.

