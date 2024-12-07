Gujarat High Court Projects Launched: A Leap Towards Modern Judiciary Infrastructure

In a significant stride towards bolstering the judiciary's infrastructure, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects at the Gujarat High Court. This event marks a pivotal advancement in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to a robust judicial framework, equipped with modern technology and state-of-the-art facilities. Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Sunita Agarwal and Law Minister Rushikesh Patel graced the occasion, signaling strong governmental support.

Projects worth Rs 133 crores were launched to develop the Gujarat High Court's infrastructure. Reflecting on its journey from Akashvani Bhavan in 1960 to the cutting-edge facility in Sola, Chief Minister Patel underscored the state government's dedication to continually upgrading judicial amenities. This includes not only buildings and residences but also staffing and technological enhancements, crucial for efficient governance and swift justice.

Justice Surya Kant emphasized the crucial role an advanced judicial system plays in national development. With Gujarat leading in court digitalization, including broadcasting proceedings on YouTube, the state sets a global benchmark for judicial transparency and efficiency. The recent infrastructure initiatives underscore this digital shift, making judicial processes more accessible and prompt.

(With inputs from agencies.)