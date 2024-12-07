Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Projects Launched: A Leap Towards Modern Judiciary Infrastructure

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, alongside Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for judicial projects worth Rs 133 crores at the Gujarat High Court. This initiative aligns with PM Modi's vision for enhanced judiciary infrastructure using advanced technology, ensuring rapid justice and good governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:47 IST
Gujarat High Court Projects Launched: A Leap Towards Modern Judiciary Infrastructure
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards bolstering the judiciary's infrastructure, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects at the Gujarat High Court. This event marks a pivotal advancement in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to a robust judicial framework, equipped with modern technology and state-of-the-art facilities. Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Sunita Agarwal and Law Minister Rushikesh Patel graced the occasion, signaling strong governmental support.

Projects worth Rs 133 crores were launched to develop the Gujarat High Court's infrastructure. Reflecting on its journey from Akashvani Bhavan in 1960 to the cutting-edge facility in Sola, Chief Minister Patel underscored the state government's dedication to continually upgrading judicial amenities. This includes not only buildings and residences but also staffing and technological enhancements, crucial for efficient governance and swift justice.

Justice Surya Kant emphasized the crucial role an advanced judicial system plays in national development. With Gujarat leading in court digitalization, including broadcasting proceedings on YouTube, the state sets a global benchmark for judicial transparency and efficiency. The recent infrastructure initiatives underscore this digital shift, making judicial processes more accessible and prompt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024