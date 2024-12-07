Kerala High Court Criticizes State's SDRF Fund Clarity

The Kerala High Court on Saturday sharply criticized the state government for its lack of transparency concerning the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). During a hearing on the Suo Moto case, which focuses on preventing and managing disasters like the recent Wayanad landslide, the court demanded clarity on the fund's usage and availability.

The state government reported Rs 677 crores remaining in the SDRF, prompting the court to question the absence of an annual audit report. It challenged the state's claim of immediate funding needs without clear financial estimates, emphasizing the necessity of relying on precise figures.

Expressing further discontent, the High Court questioned the state's understanding of fund allocation, criticizing the lack of knowledge on how much of the Rs 677 crore can be immediately deployed. The court urged the state to present accurate figures when seeking central assistance, warning against tarnishing Wayanad residents' dignity.

The Court highlighted the uncertainty around the Rs 677 crore allegedly available. State counsel revealed that even without natural disasters, approximately Rs 700 crore is essential annually for existing commitments. Additional funds are also needed for rehabilitation purposes.

Ordered to cease blame-shifting, the Court directed the government to provide comprehensive financial data. However, the state sought additional time, prompting the next hearing to be scheduled for December 12. (ANI)

