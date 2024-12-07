Left Menu

BAPS's 50-Year Legacy: A Celebration of Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises BAPS volunteers for their selfless service impacting millions globally. He highlights their support during the Ukrainian crisis and marks the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav as a significant milestone, honoring 50 years of dedicated service inspired by Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:32 IST
BAPS's 50-Year Legacy: A Celebration of Service
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a laudatory address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) for its transformative role in empowering marginalized communities through selfless service. Speaking at the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav via video conference, he underscored the organization's deep-rooted commitment to the ideals of 'sewa', considered the highest virtue in Indian culture.

Prime Minister Modi recounted the pivotal role BAPS volunteers played during the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022. Their swift mobilization across Europe provided essential aid to Indian citizens who sought refuge in Poland amidst the escalating crisis, showcasing a remarkable display of humanitarian coordination.

Marking 50 years of dedicated service, the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav serves as a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whose legacy continues through thousands of devoted volunteers. The event highlights BAPS's longstanding commitment to fostering community service and spiritual growth, inspiring generations since the 1970s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024