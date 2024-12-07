BAPS's 50-Year Legacy: A Celebration of Service

In a laudatory address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) for its transformative role in empowering marginalized communities through selfless service. Speaking at the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav via video conference, he underscored the organization's deep-rooted commitment to the ideals of 'sewa', considered the highest virtue in Indian culture.

Prime Minister Modi recounted the pivotal role BAPS volunteers played during the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022. Their swift mobilization across Europe provided essential aid to Indian citizens who sought refuge in Poland amidst the escalating crisis, showcasing a remarkable display of humanitarian coordination.

Marking 50 years of dedicated service, the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav serves as a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whose legacy continues through thousands of devoted volunteers. The event highlights BAPS's longstanding commitment to fostering community service and spiritual growth, inspiring generations since the 1970s.

(With inputs from agencies.)