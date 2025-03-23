U.S. Envoy Optimistic Ahead of Saudi Talks on Ukraine Conflict

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff conveyed a hopeful outlook as pivotal discussions in Saudi Arabia loom, aiming to conclude the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin desires peace, a statement he shared with Fox News.

On Sunday, the U.S. is set to engage with Ukrainian officials over a potential partial ceasefire with Russia, progressing to talks with Russian representatives on Monday, also in Saudi Arabia. Witkoff anticipates significant advancements in the talks, particularly concerning a Black Sea maritime ceasefire, potentially leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

While Putin recently agreed to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily, he has hesitated from endorsing a 30-day ceasefire, which was once proposed by Trump. Amid Western criticism, Witkoff downplayed concerns of Moscow's potential emboldenment, contrasting the situation with World War Two.

