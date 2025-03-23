Left Menu

U.S. Envoy Optimistic Ahead of Saudi Talks on Ukraine Conflict

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism before critical talks in Saudi Arabia to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict, suggesting Vladimir Putin seeks peace. While a partial ceasefire is discussed, Putin has temporarily stopped attacks on energy facilities but hasn't agreed to a full ceasefire.

Updated: 23-03-2025 19:53 IST
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff conveyed a hopeful outlook as pivotal discussions in Saudi Arabia loom, aiming to conclude the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin desires peace, a statement he shared with Fox News.

On Sunday, the U.S. is set to engage with Ukrainian officials over a potential partial ceasefire with Russia, progressing to talks with Russian representatives on Monday, also in Saudi Arabia. Witkoff anticipates significant advancements in the talks, particularly concerning a Black Sea maritime ceasefire, potentially leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

While Putin recently agreed to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily, he has hesitated from endorsing a 30-day ceasefire, which was once proposed by Trump. Amid Western criticism, Witkoff downplayed concerns of Moscow's potential emboldenment, contrasting the situation with World War Two.

