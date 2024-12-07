MSMEs Push for GST Reduction and Incentives in Pre-Budget Talks

During a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, representatives from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) advocated for significant policy adjustments such as cuts in GST, technological upgrades, and production-linked incentives.

The consultation, aimed at gathering inputs for the 2025-26 Budget, saw participation from diverse groups including the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka and the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association. These organizations voiced concerns about existing gaps in technology and advocated for skills development.

Leaders like Om Prakash Gupta and EPPC Rao stressed the need to bolster MSMEs, considering them the backbone of India's economy. Suggestions included linking the GeM portal to Udyam registration and implementing a PLI scheme across various sectors to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities.

