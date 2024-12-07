Governor Das: A Pillar in India's Economic Landscape
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ahead of his term's end on December 10. Das, one of the longest-serving governors, took charge in 2018 and skillfully managed economic challenges, including Covid-19. The RBI recently maintained its policy rates to address economic slowdown.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das engaged in discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, following the presentation of the bi-monthly monetary policy. The meeting occurred as Das approaches the conclusion of his extended tenure on December 10.
Initially appointed in December 2018, Das's tenure was extended for three years in 2021 following the sudden departure of his predecessor, Urjit Patel. This extended service makes him one of the longest-serving RBI governors in nearly a century.
During his term, Das has confronted numerous challenges, including the economic impacts of Covid-19 and geopolitical instabilities. The RBI has chosen to maintain current interest rates, with Das emphasizing the bank's statutory flexibility in managing inflation. His leadership has been globally recognized, earning him consecutive central banker awards.
