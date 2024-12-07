PM Modi Hails Young Workers at BAPS Event, Announces New Youth Dialogue for 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday drew global attention to the efforts of young Indian workers promoting the nation's culture and heritage. Speaking at the BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav in Ahmedabad, Modi highlighted the worldwide discussions around the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, and underscored the pivotal role of youth in India's development.

Lauding the dedication of lakhs of BAPS workers, the PM acknowledged their service as a considerable achievement for the organization. In this context, Modi announced the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' scheduled for January 2025, an initiative aimed at generating innovative ideas to accelerate India's development, with highlights on 'Fit India', 'Vocal for Local', and millennial inclusion projects.

Modi also called upon Indians to undertake initiatives directed at chemical-free agriculture, river rejuvenation, and combating substance abuse. Recalling BAPS's crucial role during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, he commended the volunteers for their immediate assistance in Poland. The PM paid homage to the spiritual legacy commemorated by BAPS, exemplified by the Bhagwan Swaminarayan temple inauguration in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing India's cultural influence globally. He praised BAPS volunteers for their unyielding commitment, contributing significantly to societal empowerment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the celebratory event.

(With inputs from agencies.)