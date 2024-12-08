Left Menu

Iran's Uranium Enrichment: A Global Concern

Iran's acceleration in uranium enrichment towards weapon-grade levels raises international concerns. Western diplomats see no civilian justification, contradicting Iran's stance on nuclear negotiations. The IAEA confirms the action, while Iran maintains transparency under international supervision, according to its Foreign Ministry.

Updated: 08-12-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 02:14 IST
Iran's rapid advancement of its uranium enrichment program, reaching close to weapon-grade levels, has been deemed "extremely serious" by a Western diplomatic source, highlighting a significant concern on the international stage.

While Iran has consistently denied intentions of developing nuclear weapons, its recent actions contradict previous commitments to serious negotiations, according to Western sources, who questioned the civilian justification for such enrichment levels.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed this development, with its head, Rafael Grossi, indicating that Iran's uranium is now enriched to 60% purity, nearing the 90% required for weapons. Iran insists its program remains transparent, operating under the IAEA's strict scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

