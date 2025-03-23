Strained Ties: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Diplomatic Dialogue in Kabul

In an effort to mend strained relations, officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan convened in Kabul to discuss pressing issues such as militancy, transit trade, and refugee management. The talks involved Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, who was in Kabul from March 21-23.

Ambassador Sadiq met with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Both officials underscored the importance of joint meetings and the exchange of delegations to resolve outstanding matters. According to a statement from the Afghan Foreign Ministry, discussions encompassed bilateral relations, political and economic cooperation, transit, and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting highlighted the historical context of uneasy ties and recent challenges, including border tensions and refugee issues. Pakistan, facing mounting security concerns, has reiterated its commitment to fostering mutually beneficial ties. Meanwhile, the Afghan side has urged Pakistan to show leniency in its deportation deadline for Afghan refugees, though Islamabad remains firm in its stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)