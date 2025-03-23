Left Menu

Strained Ties: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Diplomatic Dialogue in Kabul

Officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan met in Kabul for discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral relations amidst tensions over militancy, transit trade, and refugee management. Both sides emphasized the need for joint meetings and practical steps to address ongoing issues, with Pakistan reaffirming its commitment to high-level engagements.

Islamabad | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:40 IST
  • Pakistan

In an effort to mend strained relations, officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan convened in Kabul to discuss pressing issues such as militancy, transit trade, and refugee management. The talks involved Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, who was in Kabul from March 21-23.

Ambassador Sadiq met with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Both officials underscored the importance of joint meetings and the exchange of delegations to resolve outstanding matters. According to a statement from the Afghan Foreign Ministry, discussions encompassed bilateral relations, political and economic cooperation, transit, and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting highlighted the historical context of uneasy ties and recent challenges, including border tensions and refugee issues. Pakistan, facing mounting security concerns, has reiterated its commitment to fostering mutually beneficial ties. Meanwhile, the Afghan side has urged Pakistan to show leniency in its deportation deadline for Afghan refugees, though Islamabad remains firm in its stance.

