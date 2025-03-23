Left Menu

US Lifts Bounties on Taliban Figures, Signaling Diplomatic Shift

The US government has lifted bounties on three senior Taliban figures, marking a potential shift in diplomatic relations as Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled regime seeks normalization amidst condemnation for its policies, especially those affecting women. This development underscores burgeoning diplomatic engagement between the US and the Taliban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:33 IST
In a notable diplomatic development, the United States has lifted bounties on three senior Taliban figures, including the interior minister. This move comes as officials in Kabul suggest it marks a shift towards fostering improved relations between the two governments.

The figures, including Sirajuddin Haqqani, were notorious for their roles in deadly attacks on Afghanistan's former Western-backed government. Their removal from the State Department's Rewards for Justice website indicates a softening of tensions. Despite this, the FBI still lists Haqqani as wanted.

This development coincides with the Taliban's recent release of a US prisoner, signifying steps toward normalizing relations. The Taliban's increased diplomatic activities, such as taking control of Afghanistan's embassy in Norway, further illustrate their attempts to break out of international isolation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

