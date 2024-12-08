Left Menu

Blazing Back-to-Back: Fire Wreaks Havoc in Kullu

A fierce fire engulfed a resort in Kullu, with officials confirming no casualties. Previously, a forest fire in Bada Bhuin Panchayat led to 50 hectares of land burning, incurring a loss of five lakh rupees. Firefighters swiftly managed the situation, with assessments still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:31 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo Credit: Manali Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A large fire erupted in a private resort in Kullu's Manali area on Saturday, prompting immediate action by fire department officials who swiftly controlled the blaze. Fortunately, the authorities confirmed no casualties or injuries from this incident.

This follows an earlier fire in the forests of the Bada Bhuin Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on November 26, where intense flames were seen from afar. Sandeep Sharma, Conservator of the Kullu Circle Forest Department, disclosed that about 50 hectares, consisting mainly of dry grass, were incinerated, leading to approximately five lakh rupees in financial losses.

"Over the last fortnight, around 50 hectares have been impacted, including some plantations, resulting in a financial setback of around five lakh. A full assessment of the forest fire's damage is pending as our teams were actively working on the site until this morning," stated Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

