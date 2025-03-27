BJP Protests Against Alleged Corruption in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP leaders and workers voiced their discontent against the ruling government on Thursday, denouncing what they termed as 'mafia raj'. The protest took place near Vidhan Sabha, rallying hundreds, including women, who chanted slogans opposing the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government.

The agitation focused on alleged protection offered by the Congress government to corrupt entities across sectors such as land, liquor, and drugs, highlighted by BJP General Secretary Bihari Lal. Lal criticized the government for becoming synonymous with corruption, affecting even minor administrative tasks while degrading law and order.

Furthermore, the BJP demanded a CBI investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. Negi disappeared on March 10, only for his body to be found in Bilaspur on March 18. His family claims he faced harassment from superiors, who compelled him to work late despite ill health, prompting demands for accountability from senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)