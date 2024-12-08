AAP Announces Screening Committees Amid Punjab Local Election Preparations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit in Punjab has unveiled the members of its Screening Committees for impending local body elections, revealing the names via a post on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

These committees will oversee elections in key cities such as Amritsar, Patiala, Phagwara, and Jalandhar. In a related update, Chief Election Officer Raj Kamal Chaudhary disclosed further details about the municipal corporation and council elections in Punjab scheduled for December.

On November 22, the Punjab government issued a notification through the local bodies department announcing that both general and by-elections for councillors are to be concluded by December's end. Preparatory measures, including the printing of EVMs and election forms, are complete. The election code of conduct is now active, and the notification is accessible on the government's official website.

An updated voter list, reflecting data as of December 7, has been distributed to District Collectors, requiring voters to present their Aadhaar for participation. The municipal polls will commence on December 9, with nomination submissions starting December 11. The deadline for nomination scrutiny and withdrawal follows. Polling is slated for December 21, with vote counting occurring on the same evening.

The electorate totals approximately 3.73 million, with a breakdown of 1.955 million men, 1.775 million women, and 2,044 voters categorized as 'others.' Voting will take place across 381 corporation wards and 598 council and Nagar Panchayat wards, utilizing M2 model EVMs. Security measures are established to ensure law and order, with provisions for additional police deployment if required. Magistrates have been instructed to uphold BNS regulations by prohibiting carrying of gun licenses around the election period.

The Chief Secretary is tasked with appointing election observers. Candidate expenditure limits are set: Rs 400,000 for corporation elections, Rs 360,000 for Class 1 councils, Rs 220,000 for Class 2 councils, Rs 200,000 for Class 3 councils, and Rs 140,000 for Nagar Panchayat elections.

These initiatives are intended to facilitate an orderly and transparent election process. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)