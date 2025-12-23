Left Menu

Kerala's Voter List Revamp: Over 24 Lakh Names Removed

In Kerala, a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll has led to the removal of over 24 lakh names, primarily due to deaths, untraceability, or relocation. The revised draft list now includes approximately 2.54 crore voters. Concerns and objections can be raised until January 22, before the final roll is published on February 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:31 IST
The Election Commission has unveiled a draft voters' list for Kerala, revealing the removal of over 24 lakh names as part of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. This comprehensive update reduces the voter list to approximately 2.54 crore electors.

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar announced during a press briefing that 8.65% of names were removed after thorough verification revealed many had passed away, relocated permanently, or were untraceable. Additionally, duplicate and other category voters were identified.

Kelkar emphasized the importance of public feedback, urging concerns to be submitted by January 22. The final electoral roll is set to be published on February 21, following extensive voter mapping exercises.

