Court Extends Custody of Narain Singh in Badal Assassination Attempt

Punjab's Amritsar court has extended police custody of Narain Singh for three more days following an alleged assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal. Although police sought a 10-day remand, the court granted three days. SAD leaders criticize state action, urging swift justice after the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:09 IST
Court Extends Custody of Narain Singh in Badal Assassination Attempt
Punjab Police produces Narain Singh Chaura at Amritsar Court complex (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Amritsar court in Punjab has extended the police custody of Narain Singh Chaura by an additional three days amid ongoing investigations into an alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The incident reportedly took place on December 4 at the Golden Temple premises.

According to ACP Jaspal Singh, Singh Chaura was presented before the court as his initial three-day custody ended. The court, after hearing the case, permitted a 3-day remand, though police originally sought ten days. Singh will face the court again on December 11 for further proceedings.

Singh's advocate, Jagjit Singh, argued that numerous fabricated cases have been filed against him, stating that Singh was acquitted in all past allegations. Meanwhile, SAD leaders criticized the Punjab government, demanding swift action following the assault on their party chief, Badal, who continued services under heightened security at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.

(With inputs from agencies.)

