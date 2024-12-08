Left Menu

Finance Commission's Strategic Kerala Visit

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Arvind Panagariya, embarked on a three-day visit to Kerala to assess and discuss the state's financial needs. The state government, under Finance Minister K N Balagopal, aims to address tax distribution imbalances and secure timely grants from the central system.

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, has commenced a key three-day visit to Kerala. The delegation was warmly welcomed at the state's international airport by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Sunday.

Finance Minister Balagopal emphasized the importance of the visit, expressing optimism that Kerala would receive due consideration in the Commission's forthcoming report. He highlighted plans to address imbalances in tax distribution and secure necessary grants.

During their visit, the Commission will explore various locations, including Thiruvarpu and Aymanam, culminating in strategic discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet members in Kovalam. This visit forms part of a broader effort to determine how financial support from the Central Government is allocated over a five-year period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

