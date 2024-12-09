Karnataka Legislature Winter Session Heats Up as BJP and Congress Clash Over Waqf Land Issue

The onset of the Winter Session of the Karnataka legislature marked a heated start as BJP leader CT Ravi announced the party's intent to highlight the contentious Waqf land issue. Ravi alleged that 'thousands of acres of land are being seized wrongly,' positioning this as a primary concern alongside discussions on corruption and healthcare.

This session follows several protests by the BJP concerning alleged usurpation of farmers' land under the guise of Waqf properties. These protests compelled the state government to retract notices to farmers while instructing bureaucrats against issuing new notices to remove encroachments on Waqf land. Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has called for opposition cooperation, emphasizing the need for smooth legislative discussions.

Beyond the Waqf debate, the session is set to address alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's allocation of sites to the Chief Minister's wife. The Congress remains confident after sweeping recent by-elections, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah eager to dismiss BJP's corruption claims. Siddaramaiah challenged Prime Minister Modi to substantiate corruption allegations, asserting that the recent electoral victories signify public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)