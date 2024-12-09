Rahul Narwekar Reelected as Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rahul Narwekar has been reelected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, underscoring his strong support within the legislative body. Narwekar represents the Colaba constituency as an MLA and has now embarked on his second consecutive term as Speaker.

The election process was initiated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with pivotal support from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who formally nominated Narwekar for the role. Additionally, prominent BJP leader Chandrakant Patil expressed his backing, further cementing the nomination's success in the assembly.

Narwekar's reelection is a defining moment for the ongoing legislative session, as the Speaker holds a key responsibility in orchestrating debates, maintaining assembly decorum, and ensuring smooth legislative operations. Having previously served under the Mahayuti government, Narwekar reiterated his commitment to the role and to the Colaba constituency on social media, upon being sworn in.

