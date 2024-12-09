Left Menu

Mahindra's Solar Surge in Rajasthan

Mahindra Group's solar division is set to invest Rs 11,000 crore in Rajasthan, with plans to expand its solar capacity and employment. Chairman Anand Mahindra announced at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit that the company already has 1.1 GW capacity and will add 2.8 GW.

  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Group's solar division has announced a substantial investment of Rs 11,000 crore in Rajasthan, signaling a major expansion in the region's renewable energy sector.

During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra revealed that the company has already established a solar capacity of 1.1 gigawatt in the state and plans to enhance it further with an additional 2.8 gigawatt.

The initiative is expected to create over 5,000 direct jobs in Rajasthan, with further employment growth anticipated in the next five years. Additionally, the Group aims to expand its hospitality footprint by nearly doubling its Club Mahindra properties in the state.

