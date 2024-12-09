Mahindra's Solar Surge in Rajasthan
Mahindra Group's solar division is set to invest Rs 11,000 crore in Rajasthan, with plans to expand its solar capacity and employment. Chairman Anand Mahindra announced at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit that the company already has 1.1 GW capacity and will add 2.8 GW.
- Country:
- India
Mahindra Group's solar division has announced a substantial investment of Rs 11,000 crore in Rajasthan, signaling a major expansion in the region's renewable energy sector.
During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra revealed that the company has already established a solar capacity of 1.1 gigawatt in the state and plans to enhance it further with an additional 2.8 gigawatt.
The initiative is expected to create over 5,000 direct jobs in Rajasthan, with further employment growth anticipated in the next five years. Additionally, the Group aims to expand its hospitality footprint by nearly doubling its Club Mahindra properties in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ACME Solar Faces Profit Slump: Renewable Energy Outlook
Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy Pushes for Reforms to Unleash SA’s Renewable Energy Potential
Harnessing Offshore Wind: Türkiye’s Path to Renewable Energy Leadership by 2053
Adani's Renewable Energy Giant Faces Legal Storm Amid Bribery Allegations
APM Terminals Pipavav Taps CleanMax for Renewable Energy Boost