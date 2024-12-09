Left Menu

Technical Glitches Force SpiceJet Flights to Divert

Two SpiceJet flights were diverted on Monday due to technical issues. A flight from Chennai to Kochi returned to Chennai, while another from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna after a windshield crack was detected. SpiceJet clarified normal landings occurred and passengers were deplaned safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:39 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two SpiceJet flights encountered technical setbacks on Monday, prompting necessary diversions. A flight en route to Kochi was forced to return to Chennai after a technical glitch. Meanwhile, a Delhi-Shillong flight was rerouted to Patna due to a discovered crack on its windshield, according to airline sources.

SpiceJet's Flight 2950 from Delhi to Shillong made a diversionary landing at Patna Airport following a bird strike and technical issue, a spokesperson revealed. They emphasized the crack was limited to one layer of the windshield and the diversion was a cautionary action.

The spokesperson further clarified that these were precautionary landings and there was no emergency; both aircraft landed normally, and passengers disembarked without incident. The airline assured pressurization in the cabin remained stable throughout the journeys.

