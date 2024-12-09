Technical Glitches Force SpiceJet Flights to Divert

Two SpiceJet flights encountered technical setbacks on Monday, prompting necessary diversions. A flight en route to Kochi was forced to return to Chennai after a technical glitch. Meanwhile, a Delhi-Shillong flight was rerouted to Patna due to a discovered crack on its windshield, according to airline sources.

SpiceJet's Flight 2950 from Delhi to Shillong made a diversionary landing at Patna Airport following a bird strike and technical issue, a spokesperson revealed. They emphasized the crack was limited to one layer of the windshield and the diversion was a cautionary action.

The spokesperson further clarified that these were precautionary landings and there was no emergency; both aircraft landed normally, and passengers disembarked without incident. The airline assured pressurization in the cabin remained stable throughout the journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)