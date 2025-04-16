Left Menu

Close Call: Sita Airlines Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Nepal

A Sita Airlines aircraft with 12 Indian passengers safely made an emergency landing at Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal. The incident, attributed to a hydraulic failure, diverted the flight originally en route to Ramechap. All passengers and crew members on board were unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

A Sita Airlines aircraft carrying 12 Indian passengers made a safe emergency landing at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to airline officials, the flight, initially headed to Ramechap from Lukla, encountered a hydraulic failure, causing it to divert to Kathmandu. The aircraft, identified with call sign 9n-AIE, reported the technical issue around 2 PM.

With 15 passengers—comprised of 12 Indian and three Nepali nationals—plus three crew members, everyone aboard emerged unharmed. The Kathmandu airport took necessary precautions, and the aircraft was safely towed to the parking bay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

