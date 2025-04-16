Close Call: Sita Airlines Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Nepal

A Sita Airlines aircraft carrying 12 Indian passengers made a safe emergency landing at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to airline officials, the flight, initially headed to Ramechap from Lukla, encountered a hydraulic failure, causing it to divert to Kathmandu. The aircraft, identified with call sign 9n-AIE, reported the technical issue around 2 PM.

With 15 passengers—comprised of 12 Indian and three Nepali nationals—plus three crew members, everyone aboard emerged unharmed. The Kathmandu airport took necessary precautions, and the aircraft was safely towed to the parking bay.

(With inputs from agencies.)