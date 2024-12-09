Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government Opposes Tungsten Mining in Bio-Diversity Heritage Site

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has firmly opposed the Union Government's decision to grant tungsten mining rights in Melur, Madurai, to Hindustan Zinc Limited. The state government and local communities highlight environmental concerns due to the area's heritage and biodiversity significance, urging the cancellation of the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:11 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reiterated on Monday his unwavering stance against allowing tungsten mining in Melur, Madurai, as long as he holds office. This defiant stand followed the Union Government's recent decision to grant mining rights to Hindustan Zinc Limited, sparking widespread protests and opposition in the state legislature.

During an assembly session, Stalin adamantly stated, "The DMK government will not permit tungsten mining in Madurai." His remarks supported a resolution condemning the Union Government's move, stressing the mineral-rich area's status as a Bio-Diversity Heritage Site due to its historical and ecological significance. Despite Tamil Nadu's objections, the Union Government proceeded with the auction, leading to public outcry and local demonstrations.

The disputed site houses ancient monuments and rare species, amplifying environmental and cultural preservation concerns. Officials and community leaders warn of the mining's potential impact on local livelihoods and environmental integrity. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu criticized the Union Government's "double standards," emphasizing that state authorities have consistently opposed the project from its inception. The Tamil Nadu Assembly now calls for the cancellation of the mining rights and an assurance that state permissions are prioritized in future approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

