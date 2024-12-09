SpiceJet's Double Diversion Drama: Technical Snags Lead to Delays
Two SpiceJet flights experienced mid-air diversions due to technical issues. One flight from Delhi to Shillong was rerouted to Patna due to a windshield crack, while another from Chennai to Kochi returned to Chennai. Passengers were rescheduled for connecting flights to their destinations.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, two SpiceJet flights were diverted on Monday due to technical snags. A flight operating from Delhi to Shillong was redirected to Patna following the detection of a crack in the windshield, as reported by airline officials. Travelers were subsequently informed of subsequent travel arrangements to complete their journey.
One passenger, Shweta, shared her experience saying, "They told us there's a technical glitch and we're being sent to Guwahati before proceeding to Shillong." Similarly, another passenger, Madhurita, highlighted the need for airlines to ensure optimal safety measures, noting, "We've been advised about a windshield crack and a flight to Guwahati at 8 PM."
Meanwhile, a separate incident saw a flight from Chennai to Kochi return to its origin due to unspecified technical issues. The Sunday episode underscored the importance of stringent safety protocols as a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed, "The Chennai-Kochi aircraft returned safely, and the passengers disembarked without any incidents."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Setback: Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Channapatna Defeat
Epic Pro Kabaddi Clash: Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K.C. Battle to Thrilling Tie
Exotic Reptile Smuggling Foiled at Visakhapatnam Airport
Patna Metro: On Track for Independence Day Launch
Exotic Lizard Smuggling Foiled at Visakhapatnam Airport