SpiceJet's Double Diversion Drama: Technical Snags Lead to Delays

In a dramatic turn of events, two SpiceJet flights were diverted on Monday due to technical snags. A flight operating from Delhi to Shillong was redirected to Patna following the detection of a crack in the windshield, as reported by airline officials. Travelers were subsequently informed of subsequent travel arrangements to complete their journey.

One passenger, Shweta, shared her experience saying, "They told us there's a technical glitch and we're being sent to Guwahati before proceeding to Shillong." Similarly, another passenger, Madhurita, highlighted the need for airlines to ensure optimal safety measures, noting, "We've been advised about a windshield crack and a flight to Guwahati at 8 PM."

Meanwhile, a separate incident saw a flight from Chennai to Kochi return to its origin due to unspecified technical issues. The Sunday episode underscored the importance of stringent safety protocols as a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed, "The Chennai-Kochi aircraft returned safely, and the passengers disembarked without any incidents."

(With inputs from agencies.)