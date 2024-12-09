Rising Rajasthan: A Hub for Investment and Development

At the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed optimism about the state's economic future. She noted that new proposals and investments could significantly boost job opportunities and enhance Rajasthan's economy. Raje emphasized her joy at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the event.

Prime Minister Modi, inaugurating the summit, praised Rajasthan for its reliability and adaptability. He highlighted the state's abundant resources, from roads to railways, making it an appealing destination for investors. Modi noted the state's progress under its current leadership and insisted on realizing its full potential.

Addressing tourism, PM Modi praised India's domestic tourism growth despite the pandemic, calling attention to Rajasthan as a leading destination. He introduced the 'Wed in India' scheme to further boost the state's tourism. Modi also spotlighted the state's manufacturing sector, encouraging exploration and investment, citing the success of the 'Make in India' initiative and the MSME policy.

