Prime Minister Modi Strengthens Ties with US as VP Vance Visits India

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, is visiting India, marking a significant step in enhancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The visit includes cultural tours and strategic discussions aimed at boosting bilateral ties and exploring potential trade agreements.

Prime Minister Modi Strengthens Ties with US as VP Vance Visits India
PM Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance, 2nd Lady Usha Vance and Children Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children at the PM's official residence in New Delhi on Monday. The Vance family's visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Vances began their cultural exploration with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in the capital, where their children wore traditional Indian attire. Vice President Vance expressed gratitude for the hospitality via a social media post, praising the temple's beauty and craftsmanship.

During their four-day stay, the family will explore various Indian cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The visit includes high-level discussions on key areas of cooperation and the possibility of a bilateral trade agreement, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

