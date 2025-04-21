Prime Minister Modi Strengthens Ties with US as VP Vance Visits India
US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, is visiting India, marking a significant step in enhancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The visit includes cultural tours and strategic discussions aimed at boosting bilateral ties and exploring potential trade agreements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children at the PM's official residence in New Delhi on Monday. The Vance family's visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
The Vances began their cultural exploration with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in the capital, where their children wore traditional Indian attire. Vice President Vance expressed gratitude for the hospitality via a social media post, praising the temple's beauty and craftsmanship.
During their four-day stay, the family will explore various Indian cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The visit includes high-level discussions on key areas of cooperation and the possibility of a bilateral trade agreement, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
