Prime Minister Modi Strengthens Ties with US as VP Vance Visits India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children at the PM's official residence in New Delhi on Monday. The Vance family's visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Vances began their cultural exploration with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in the capital, where their children wore traditional Indian attire. Vice President Vance expressed gratitude for the hospitality via a social media post, praising the temple's beauty and craftsmanship.

During their four-day stay, the family will explore various Indian cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The visit includes high-level discussions on key areas of cooperation and the possibility of a bilateral trade agreement, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)