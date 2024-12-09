Left Menu

HDFC SKY Launches Youth Plan to Empower Young Investors

HDFC SKY has launched the Youth Plan, targeting young investors under 25. It offers zero brokerage fees, expert guidance, and learning resources to enhance financial knowledge and market engagement. The initiative aims to foster financial literacy and empower the next generation of investors.

Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC SKY has unveiled its Youth Plan, a new initiative aimed at empowering young investors under 25 years of age, as one of India's leading discount broking platforms. The plan includes zero brokerage fees and access to valuable resources designed to increase financial knowledge and market involvement.

COO & CDO of HDFC Securities, Sandiip Bhardwaj, emphasized the importance of reliable research over impulsive online tips, encouraging young investors to develop comprehensive market understanding through educational content. This approach aims to prevent misinformed decisions and financial losses.

The Youth Plan offers numerous benefits, such as research-backed financial advisory, access to analytical tools, and a user-friendly app. Additionally, HDFC SKY's 'SKY Learn' initiative provides investors with a plethora of educational content, workshops, and seminars to advance financial literacy.

