Kerala Nurses Accused in Kuwait Loan Fraud Scandal

Approximately 1,425 Indian nationals, mostly nurses from Kerala, allegedly defrauded a Kuwaiti bank of around Rs 700 crore. With multiple FIRs registered across Kerala, suspects reportedly migrated to countries like Canada and Europe after securing loans. The police are investigating the intricate case further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Kerala police have launched a comprehensive investigation following serious allegations against Indian nationals, chiefly nurses, for defrauding a Kuwaiti bank. The bank reported that these individuals obtained loans and subsequently stopped repayments after ostensibly returning to India on leave.

In a strategic move, many of the accused are believed to have migrated to other countries, including Canada and various European nations. As a result, the Kerala police have registered approximately 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) based on specific complaints from the Gulf bank, which claims debts amounting to Rs 10.21 crore from these cases alone.

The scale of the alleged fraud is significant, with the Kuwaiti bank asserting losses of about Rs 700 crore, involving around 1,425 Indian nationals, predominantly from Kerala. Police forces are meticulously probing each case to determine the full extent of the allegations and verifying the citizenship status of the accused individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

