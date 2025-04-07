Left Menu

Comedian Kunal Kamra Challenges FIR in Bombay High Court, Cites Free Speech

Comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR lodged against him, citing violations of his constitutional rights to free speech and life. The case is among several legal challenges he faces over provocative remarks made in his performance "Naya Bharat."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:15 IST
Comedian Kunal Kamra Challenges FIR in Bombay High Court, Cites Free Speech
Kunal Kamra (Photo/Instagram/@kuna_kamra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legal move, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has petitioned the Bombay High Court to dismiss an FIR filed by Mumbai Police. Kamra argues that the FIR violates his rights to freedom of expression and life, as enshrined in Articles 19 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The case will be heard by a division bench on April 21. Kamra's legal team maintains that his controversial satirical comments are protected under constitutional freedoms and should not trigger criminal prosecution.

The controversy stems from Kamra's stand-up show "Naya Bharat," where he made provoking remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Amidst growing public debate, Yuva Sena's General Secretary Rahool Kanal has urged Kamra to engage in the investigation responsibly.

Expressing concern over the contentious content, Kanal urged BookMyShow to halt ticket sales for Kamra's shows. He also acknowledged the fundamental right to bail, asserting the legal process will determine the truth.

Simultaneously, the Economic Offences Wing received a complaint questioning Kamra's financial dealings, alleging foreign funds involvement in his content's creation. This development adds to the legal cases Kamra faces, including accusations from various parties and interim anticipatory bail granted by the Madras High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025