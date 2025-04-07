Comedian Kunal Kamra Challenges FIR in Bombay High Court, Cites Free Speech
Comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR lodged against him, citing violations of his constitutional rights to free speech and life. The case is among several legal challenges he faces over provocative remarks made in his performance "Naya Bharat."
- Country:
- India
In a recent legal move, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has petitioned the Bombay High Court to dismiss an FIR filed by Mumbai Police. Kamra argues that the FIR violates his rights to freedom of expression and life, as enshrined in Articles 19 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.
The case will be heard by a division bench on April 21. Kamra's legal team maintains that his controversial satirical comments are protected under constitutional freedoms and should not trigger criminal prosecution.
The controversy stems from Kamra's stand-up show "Naya Bharat," where he made provoking remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Amidst growing public debate, Yuva Sena's General Secretary Rahool Kanal has urged Kamra to engage in the investigation responsibly.
Expressing concern over the contentious content, Kanal urged BookMyShow to halt ticket sales for Kamra's shows. He also acknowledged the fundamental right to bail, asserting the legal process will determine the truth.
Simultaneously, the Economic Offences Wing received a complaint questioning Kamra's financial dealings, alleging foreign funds involvement in his content's creation. This development adds to the legal cases Kamra faces, including accusations from various parties and interim anticipatory bail granted by the Madras High Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
(Eds: Replacing word) Shiv Sena workers vandalise Mumbai hotel where Kunal Kamra’s show with ‘gaddar’ jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed: Police.
Shiv Sena workers vandalise Mumbai studio where Kunal Kamra’s show with ‘gaddar’ jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed: Police.
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra should apologise as he has insulted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde: CM Fadnavis.
Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal arrested for ransacking venue where Kunal Kamra made ‘traitor’ jibe against Eknath Shinde: Police.
Kunal Kamra didn’t do anything wrong, he expressed his views: Uddhav Thackeray on comedian's 'traitor' jibe against Dy CM Eknath Shinde.